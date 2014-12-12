UPDATE 2-India's HDFC Bank profit rise drives shares to record
* Bad loan ratio sequentially stable at 1.05 pct, provisions rise
Dec 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased for a fourth straight month in November to 4.38 percent, its lowest level since the government started releasing the data in 2012, government data showed on Friday. The latest number was lower than a Reuters poll forecast of 4.50 percent and October's 5.52 percent print. Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, eased to 3.14 percent last month from 5.59 percent in October. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Nov Oct Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 59.31 151.0 150.9 0.07 FUEL AND LIGHT 10.42 142.0 141.2 0.57 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 5.36 156.5 155.8 0.45 SERVICES (MISC) 24.91 134.1 134.0 0.07 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 145.5 145.2 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
Indicative market rates Call Money (closing) 06.00-06.05 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.16 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR 06.16 pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.35 pct 1 MONTH 06.39 pct 3 MONTH 06.53 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.942 pct(12