MUMBAI, June 12 India's consumer price inflation
INCPIY=ECI edged up to 5.01 percent in May, while annual
industrial output INIP=ECI growth accelerated to a two-month
high of 4.1 percent in April, government data showed on Friday.
Below are analyst comments on the data.
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"Both the IIP (industrial output) and CPI data augur well
for the economy.
"The higher-than-expected IIP data corroborates with the
solid indirect tax growth figures released by the Finance
Ministry.
"The CPI data is better than what we expected. The last two
readings have shown that food prices are not flaring up despite
adverse weather conditions. This bodes well given the outlook
for uneven monsoon distribution.
"Should CPI and food inflation continue to behave on similar
lines January 2016 inflation may undershoot RBI's 6 percent
estimate.
"While we still do not expect RBI to cut rates anytime soon,
this data has increased the odds for a rate move later in the
calendar year."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"Certainly the growth numbers is substantially better than
market expectations.
"Also what we see is over the last three months the
seasonally adjusted growth in industrial production indicates a
significant pick-up in economic activity. That is consistent
with other indicators which show that there is a some pick-up in
growth.
"Despite the concerns about monsoon, we think that as long
as increases in the minimum support prices are kept to a minimum
we don't see any significant food inflation."
JYOTINDER KAUR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK
"The headline (inflation) numbers allays concern around the
build up of price pressures, particularly in food inflation.
"The pick up in core inflation, as we calculate it, is
largely attributable to the pick-up in transport and
communication, which was expected.
"The near-term concerns on price pressures remain as the
monsoon unfolds. However, we continue to believe even if there
is any upside pressure on inflation it is likely to dissipate
over the course of the year due to weak demand.
"We don't rule out further policy easing by the central bank
especially in August once the clearer picture of monsoon is
apparent."
SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ANAND RATHI, MUMBAI
"In both cases the numbers have come better than expected,
especially IIP (industrial output). We are seeing manufacturing
growth picking up for the past four months and past numbers are
getting revised upwards.
"A broader trend of a slow recovery is coming out. On
inflation side likely insufficient monsoon remains an issue. We
don't expect any rate cuts for the current year at least."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL,
MUMBAI
"The IIP numbers are completely out of sync with the story
conveyed by most of the leading indicators. Its sustainability
no one can predict.
"On-the-ground channels suggest recovery is not as robust as
suggested by this data.
"For monsoon it's too early to attach too much weight. What
really matters is the temporal and geographic distribution of
rainfall. But RBI will remain cautious."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"Inflation continues to indicate that softening is
continuing in line with market expectations. IIP is higher than
expectations, and this is consistent with the signs of recovery.
"We continue to expect more rate cuts over a period of time.
But there would be a pause of two months though due to global
risk and Federal Reserve."
DEBOPAM CHAUDHURI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, ZYFIN RESEARCH, MUMBAI
"The IIP data although volatile, has been reflecting a
recovery in Indian industrial activity. Since April 2014, IIP
growth was negative only once, compared to 6 times in FY
2013-14. This signals towards a healing process within the
Indian economy.
"However, inflation has been sticky, making it difficult to
pre-empt the monetary policy's stance on rates."
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Neha Dasgupta, and Himank
Sharma; Compiled by Rafael Nam)