Aug 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed down to 3.78 percent in July, its lowest level on record, government data showed on Wednesday. The data compared with a 4.42 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.40 percent print in June. Retail food inflation for last month came in at 2.15 percent, sharply lower than a downwardly revised 5.40 percent in June. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) July June Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 127.3 125.0 1.84 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 119.9 119.2 0.59 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 125.8 124.7 0.88 HOUSING 10.07 119.0 119.6 -0.50 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 129.3 127.9 1.09 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.0 116.1 0.78 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 123.0 121.6 1.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- - (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)