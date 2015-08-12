BRIEF-India's Themis Medicare March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 26.4 million rupees versus profit 23.9 million rupees year ago
Aug 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed down to 3.78 percent in July, its lowest level on record, government data showed on Wednesday. The data compared with a 4.42 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.40 percent print in June. Retail food inflation for last month came in at 2.15 percent, sharply lower than a downwardly revised 5.40 percent in June. ---------------------------------------------------------------- -- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) July June Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 127.3 125.0 1.84 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 119.9 119.2 0.59 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 125.8 124.7 0.88 HOUSING 10.07 119.0 119.6 -0.50 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 129.3 127.9 1.09 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.0 116.1 0.78 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 123.0 121.6 1.15 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- - (Reporting by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter net profit 132.7 million rupees versus profit 144.1 million rupees year ago