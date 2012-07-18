July 18 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on Wednesday, but food prices accelerated as concerns rose about below-average monsoon rains. Despite the slight moderation in price rises last month, inflation remains "way above" comfort levels, central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday. Food inflation in the CPI accelerated to 10.71 percent in June from 10.66 percent in May. The revised CPI number for May remained unchanged at 10.36 percent. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) June May Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 120.3 118.6 1.43 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 122.7 121.7 0.82 HOUSING 9.77 117.5 116.2 1.12 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 127.7 126.5 0.95 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 116.7 115.7 0.86 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)