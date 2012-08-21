Aug 21 India's annual consumer price inflation
slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent, helped by
a drop in petrol prices at the pump, government data showed on
Tuesday, but a drought in parts of the country pushed food
prices higher.
India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group
of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa
- and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls
its comfort level.
RBI's next policy review will be on Sept. 17.
Food prices for consumers accelerated to 11.53 in July from
10.71 percent in June. CPI reading for June was revised down to
9.93 percent from 10.02 percent.
Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price
index dropped to 6.87 percent in June, nearly a
three-year low, helped by slower increases in fuel prices, data
on Aug. 14 showed.
KEY POINTS:
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (Weighting) July June Pct change
Pct 2012 2012
FOOD ITEMS 49.71 123.1 120.3 +2.33
FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 124.0 122.7 +1.06
HOUSING 9.77 118.4 117.5 +0.77
CLOTHING, BEDDING
AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 129.0 127.7 +1.07
SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 117.2 116.7 +0.43
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.
Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)