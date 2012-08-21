Aug 21 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in July to 9.86 percent, helped by a drop in petrol prices at the pump, government data showed on Tuesday, but a drought in parts of the country pushed food prices higher. India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is way above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level. RBI's next policy review will be on Sept. 17. Food prices for consumers accelerated to 11.53 in July from 10.71 percent in June. CPI reading for June was revised down to 9.93 percent from 10.02 percent. Inflation as measured by India's benchmark wholesale price index dropped to 6.87 percent in June, nearly a three-year low, helped by slower increases in fuel prices, data on Aug. 14 showed. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) July June Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 123.1 120.3 +2.33 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 124.0 122.7 +1.06 HOUSING 9.77 118.4 117.5 +0.77 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 129.0 127.7 +1.07 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 117.2 116.7 +0.43 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Jijo Jacob)