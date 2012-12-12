Dec 12 India's annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 9.90 percent in November from 9.75 percent in the previous month, mainly driven by housing and energy prices, government data showed on Wednesday. India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa - and is above what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calls its comfort level. Food prices for consumers rose by 11.81 percent in November from 11.43 percent in October. KEY POINTS: -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Nov Oct Pct change Pct 2012 2012 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 127.3 127.0 +0.24 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 128.4 127.7 +0.55 HOUSING 9.77 122.4 121.6 +0.66 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 134.3 132.9 +1.05 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 120.3 119.7 +0.5 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jijo Jacob)