Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food and fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.9 percent in October. Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.56 percent from a year earlier, faster than September's 11.44 percent rise. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Oct Sept Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 142.6 140.5 1.495 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 136.6 136.1 0.367 HOUSING 9.77 134.3 133.2 0.826 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 145.1 143.7 0.974 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 128.0 127.7 0.235 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)