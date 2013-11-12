BRIEF-Ishan Dyes and Chemicals updates on plans to increase pigment blue production capacity
* Says management has charted out expansion and modernization plan to increase pigment blue production capacity by 960 MT p.a.
Nov 12 India's annual consumer price inflation quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October from 9.84 percent in September, driven by food and fuel prices, government data showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had forecast consumer inflation accelerating to 9.9 percent in October. Food prices for consumers last month rose 12.56 percent from a year earlier, faster than September's 11.44 percent rise. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (Weighting) Oct Sept Pct change Pct 2013 2013 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 142.6 140.5 1.495 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 136.6 136.1 0.367 HOUSING 9.77 134.3 133.2 0.826 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 145.1 143.7 0.974 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 128.0 127.7 0.235 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Worries over political tensions support gold prices * Spot gold may hit $1,241/oz -technicals * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.21 percent on Monday * Silver touches over 2-wk lows in previous session (Adds comment, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 11 Gold edged up on Tuesday as rising political tensions over North Korea and the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,257.88 per ounce by 0744 GMT,