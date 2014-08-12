Aug 12 India's consumer price inflation accelerated to a two-month high of 7.96 percent in July, driven up by surging prices for vegetables, fruit and milk, government data showed on Tuesday. A Reuters poll had forecast the consumer price inflation rate would edge up to 7.4 percent from 7.31 percent in June. Consumer food price inflation, under a new series published by the government, jumped to 9.36 percent in July from 7.97 percent in the previous month. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) July June Pct change Pct 2014 2014 FOOD ITEMS 49.71 149.2 145.1 2.83 FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 140.3 139.5 0.57 HOUSING 9.77 142.6 142.0 0.42 CLOTHING, BEDDING AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 153.2 152.0 0.79 SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 133.2 132.0 0.91 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 143.7 141.2 1.77 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Weighting figures are rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)