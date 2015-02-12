Feb 12 India's consumer prices rose 5.11 percent year-on-year in January, after New Delhi shifted to a new base year for calculating prices, government data showed on Thursday. The country's statistics department has started using 2012 as the new base in place of 2010 for measuring retail prices. It has lowered weighting for food items like cereals in the revamped price index, but has added more weight for services like education and health. Retail inflation, measured by the new index, stood at 4.28 percent in December. --------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) Jan Dec Pct change Pct 2015 2014 FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 122.9 123.6 -0.57 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 116.4 115.7 0.61 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 122.5 122.0 0.41 HOUSING 10.07 117.3 116.5 0.68 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 123.9 123.0 0.73 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 113.9 113.8 0.09 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 119.4 119.4 NIL -------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series. Weighting figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)