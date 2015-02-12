MUMBAI Feb 12 India's annual consumer inflation
accelerated to 5.11 percent in January from 4.28
percent a month ago, after New Delhi shifted to a new base year
for calculating prices, government data showed on Thursday.
The country's statistics department has started using 2012
as the new base in place of 2010 for measuring retail prices. It
has lowered weighting for food and fuel items in the revamped
price index.
COMMENTARY
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI
"A key message from a policy perspective is that the
disinflation momentum seems to be intact.
"We continue to believe there would be some headroom to cut
rates further 50 basis points in 2015."
JYOTINDER KAUR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, NEW DELHI
"The headline number has surprised on the downside. Going by
the current pace of inflation, this should mean a significant
undershooting of the RBI's target for both March 2015 and
January 2016. All this data is re-assuring, as we were of the
opinion that space exists for more monetary easing.
"While there was some degree of confusion over the RBI's
response to the new GDP series, we believe that we should expect
another 75 bps cuts over the remainder of the calendar year.
"Whether RBI will revise the target now will be a tricky
question, but it will simply mean entering into an unnecessary
disinflationary path.
"As RBI has already mentioned, the 4 percent target is not a
medium target and this number in conjunction with the low
capacity utilisation and low pricing power should mean that
there is some slack in the economy.
"Just because inflation is trending lower doesn't mean it's
time to reduce targets.
"On the IIP we aren't completely surprised and it's a fairly
boring reading compared to the CPI. But it is perhaps somewhat
of a counter balance to the euphoria built around the new GDP
reading."
INDRANIL PAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, MUMBAI
"Under the new series the difference in inflation between
January and December is higher than in the old series, which
means the pick up in inflation was faster in January.
"But it won't be right to compare the new series with RBI's
inflation target of 6 percent based on the old series. Given the
way inflation is lower under new series compared to the old
series, RBI should now bring down its inflation target to 5
percent by March 2015."
