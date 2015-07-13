July 13 India's consumer price inflation
edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data
showed on Monday.
The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted
by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May.
--------------------------------------------------------------
SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) June May Pct Change
FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 127.3 125.0 1.84
FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 119.9 119.2 0.59
CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 125.8 124.7 0.88
HOUSING 10.07 119.0 119.6 -0.50
PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 129.3 127.9 8.91
SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.0 116.1 0.78
GENERAL INDEX 100.00 123.0 121.6 1.51
---------------------------------------------------------------
Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures
rounded off.
SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
----------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini
Menon)