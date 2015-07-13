July 13 India's consumer price inflation edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data showed on Monday. The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May. -------------------------------------------------------------- SUB INDEX (WEIGHING) June May Pct Change FOOD & BEVERAGES 45.86 127.3 125.0 1.84 FUEL AND LIGHT 6.84 119.9 119.2 0.59 CLOTHING & FOOTWEAR 6.53 125.8 124.7 0.88 HOUSING 10.07 119.0 119.6 -0.50 PAN, TOBACCO ETC. 2.38 129.3 127.9 8.91 SERVICES (MISC) 28.32 117.0 116.1 0.78 GENERAL INDEX 100.00 123.0 121.6 1.51 --------------------------------------------------------------- Note: Based on new series with 2012 as base year; figures rounded off. SOURCE: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Aditya Kalra in NEW DELHI; Editing by Malini Menon)