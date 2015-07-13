July 13 India's consumer price inflation edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May.

Retail food inflation rose to 5.48 percent last month from 4.80 percent in May.

COMMENTARY:

JYOTINDER KAUR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, MUMBAI

"Food inflation is higher than expectations presumably due to pulses and oil seeds prices, which have been a worry over the last 2-3 months. This poses risk to our view of a rate cut in August. One should expect a cautious tone by the central bank in the August review."

GAURAV KAPUR, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

"It is higher than expected. Food inflation is what would explain the sharp jump... In any case, we are entering a period where there is a gap between the old crop and the fresh crop, so there is a phase where you see pressure on food prices.

"Any hope of a rate cut in the near future is off the table now, given this kind of number, combined with the fact the monsoon has been weaker in the last couple of weeks. This is playing along the lines of what the RBI had talked of in terms of its risks.

"Any near-term move on rates is out of the question."

SONAL VARMA, INDIA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA, MUMBAI

"The surprising factor for CPI to go up was that it was food driven while we were expecting it to be driven by core inflation given the increase in service tax in June. We expect the RBI to be on hold for now."

R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI

"The reason for rise in inflation is base affect. It is unlikely RBI would do any policy action in August. However, we do expect RBI to cut rates by the end of the year. Food inflation could be on the higher side but structural pressures should be out as minimum support prices have seen only marginal increase."

(Compiled by Mumbai Bureau)