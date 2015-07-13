(Adds details, analyst quotes)
NEW DELHI, July 13 Higher food prices pushed
India's retail inflation to an eight-month high in June,
government data showed on Monday, dampening hopes of an interest
rate cut by the central bank in the near future.
Retail prices rose to 5.4 percent year-on-year in June,
higher than the 5.01 percent print in May and the 5.1 percent
annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Food prices were up 5.48 percent from 4.8 percent in May.
"The surprising factor for CPI to go up was that it was food
driven ... we expect the RBI (central bank) to be on hold for
now," said Sonal Varma, India economist at Nomura.
A stronger-than-expected rise in prices is likely to fuel
fresh inflation concerns for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),
which targets inflation of 6 percent by January.
Economists said the latest number will dampen enthusiasm for
what would be the year's fourth rate cut, particularly given a
patchy start to the rainy monsoon season.
A Reuters poll released last month showed economists
expected the RBI to keep the policy rate unchanged at a policy
review next month, but cut it by 25 basis points in the final
quarter.
"Any hope of a rate cut in the near future is off the table
now, given this kind of number, combined with the fact the
monsoon has been weaker in the last couple of weeks," said
Gaurav Kapur, senior economist at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
India recorded above-average rains in June but forecasters
have said the rains, critical for about half the nation's
farmland that lacks irrigation facilities, would remain subdued
in large parts of the country in the first half of July.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Clara Ferreira Marques
and Aditya Kalra)