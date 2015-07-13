July 13 India's consumer price inflation edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data showed on Monday.

The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May.

Retail food inflation rose to 5.48 percent last month from 4.80 percent in May.

COMMENTARY:

SUJAN HAZRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ANAND RATHI SECURITIES, MUMBAI

"I don't think there's any scope for RBI to cut rates in August again. Our assessment is that RBI won't be cutting rates for the rest of this calendar (year).

Our expectation was more or less 5.2 percent inflation so the inflation has come slightly ahead of this number. Major part of this is because food inflation has come higher than expected.

Of late, we have heard that with the new crop hitting the market, food prices have actually started softening. In fact, in the next month we expect both food inflation and headline inflation to soften a bit."

N.R.BHANUMURTHY, ECONOMIST, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC FINANCE AND POLICY

"On the back of a bad monsoon, June CPI inflation seems to be under control, and is within the RBI target of 6 percent."

"I don't see any change in RBI's stance that would, right now, largely depend on what is happening in China and its impact on foreign exchange inflows."

"I don't expect inflation pressures to go up as the monsoon appears to be slightly better than what was predicted earlier. Commodity prices have also fallen after developments in China."

JYOTINDER KAUR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, MUMBAI

"Food inflation is higher than expectations presumably due to pulses and oil seeds prices, which have been a worry over the last 2-3 months. This poses risk to our view of a rate cut in August. One should expect a cautious tone by the central bank in the August review."

GAURAV KAPUR, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

"It is higher than expected. Food inflation is what would explain the sharp jump... In any case, we are entering a period where there is a gap between the old crop and the fresh crop, so there is a phase where you see pressure on food prices.

"Any hope of a rate cut in the near future is off the table now, given this kind of number, combined with the fact the monsoon has been weaker in the last couple of weeks. This is playing along the lines of what the RBI had talked of in terms of its risks.

"Any near-term move on rates is out of the question."

SONAL VARMA, INDIA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA, MUMBAI

"The surprising factor for CPI to go up was that it was food driven while we were expecting it to be driven by core inflation given the increase in service tax in June. We expect the RBI to be on hold for now."

R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT, MUMBAI

"The reason for rise in inflation is base affect. It is unlikely RBI would do any policy action in August. However, we do expect RBI to cut rates by the end of the year. Food inflation could be on the higher side but structural pressures should be out as minimum support prices have seen only marginal increase."

(Compiled by Mumbai Bureau)