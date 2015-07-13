July 13 India's consumer price inflation
edged up to 5.40 percent in June, government data
showed on Monday.
The data compared with a 5.10 percent annual rise predicted
by analysts in a Reuters poll and 5.01 percent print in May.
Retail food inflation rose to 5.48 percent last month from
4.80 percent in May.
COMMENTARY:
SUJAN HAZRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ANAND RATHI SECURITIES,
MUMBAI
"I don't think there's any scope for RBI to cut rates in
August again. Our assessment is that RBI won't be cutting rates
for the rest of this calendar (year).
Our expectation was more or less 5.2 percent inflation so
the inflation has come slightly ahead of this number. Major part
of this is because food inflation has come higher than expected.
Of late, we have heard that with the new crop hitting the
market, food prices have actually started softening. In fact, in
the next month we expect both food inflation and headline
inflation to soften a bit."
N.R.BHANUMURTHY, ECONOMIST, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF PUBLIC
FINANCE AND POLICY
"On the back of a bad monsoon, June CPI inflation seems to
be under control, and is within the RBI target of 6 percent."
"I don't see any change in RBI's stance that would, right
now, largely depend on what is happening in China and its impact
on foreign exchange inflows."
"I don't expect inflation pressures to go up as the monsoon
appears to be slightly better than what was predicted earlier.
Commodity prices have also fallen after developments in China."
JYOTINDER KAUR, PRINCIPAL ECONOMIST, HDFC BANK, MUMBAI
"Food inflation is higher than expectations presumably due
to pulses and oil seeds prices, which have been a worry over the
last 2-3 months. This poses risk to our view of a rate cut in
August. One should expect a cautious tone by the central bank in
the August review."
GAURAV KAPUR, SENIOR ECONOMIST, ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND
"It is higher than expected. Food inflation is what would
explain the sharp jump... In any case, we are entering a period
where there is a gap between the old crop and the fresh crop, so
there is a phase where you see pressure on food prices.
"Any hope of a rate cut in the near future is off the table
now, given this kind of number, combined with the fact the
monsoon has been weaker in the last couple of weeks. This is
playing along the lines of what the RBI had talked of in terms
of its risks.
"Any near-term move on rates is out of the question."
SONAL VARMA, INDIA ECONOMIST AT NOMURA, MUMBAI
"The surprising factor for CPI to go up was that it was food
driven while we were expecting it to be driven by core inflation
given the increase in service tax in June. We expect the RBI to
be on hold for now."
R. SIVAKUMAR, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME, AXIS ASSET MANAGEMENT,
MUMBAI
"The reason for rise in inflation is base affect. It is
unlikely RBI would do any policy action in August. However, we
do expect RBI to cut rates by the end of the year. Food
inflation could be on the higher side but structural pressures
should be out as minimum support prices have seen only marginal
increase."
