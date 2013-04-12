NEW DELHI, April 12 India's annual consumer price inflation slowed to 10.39 percent in March from the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

Consumer prices had risen an annual 10.91 percent in February.

India's retail inflation is the highest among the BRICS group of emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

Food prices for consumers rose 12.42 percent on year in March, slower than an annual rise of 13.73 percent in February. KEY POINTS: --------------------------------------------------------------

SUB INDEX (Weighting) Mar Feb Pct change

Pct 2013 2013

FOOD ITEMS 49.71 128.9 128.6 0.23

FUEL AND ELECTRICITY 9.49 130.3 130.4 -0.08

HOUSING 9.77 126.4 125.5 0.72

CLOTHING, BEDDING

AND FOOTWEAR 4.73 137.3 136.7 0.44

SERVICES (MISC) 26.31 122.4 121.9 0.41 ---------------------------------------------------------------

Note: Weighting figures are rounded off.

Source: Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. ---------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Annie Banerji; Editing by gopakumar Warrier)