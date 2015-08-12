NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's real credit growth has started picking up, the country's chief economic adviser told reporters on Wednesday.

Arvind Subramanian also said higher indirect tax receipts suggest that the underlying momentum in the economy was improving.

India's indirect tax receipts jumped nearly 40 percent provisionally to 567.39 billion rupees ($8.76 billion) from a year ago, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 64.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)