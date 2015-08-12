BRIEF-Tata Motors April global wholesales falls 9 pct
* Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2017 were 54,847, higher by 6 percent, compared to April 2016
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India's real credit growth has started picking up, the country's chief economic adviser told reporters on Wednesday.
Arvind Subramanian also said higher indirect tax receipts suggest that the underlying momentum in the economy was improving.
India's indirect tax receipts jumped nearly 40 percent provisionally to 567.39 billion rupees ($8.76 billion) from a year ago, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 64.7850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)
MUMBAI, May 10 India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd plans to launch a qualified institutional placement of shares to raise about 56 billion rupees ($867 million) as early as this week, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the plans.