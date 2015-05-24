MUMBAI May 25 A recovery in India's credit
growth could elude the country's banks until early 2016, despite
an economy that in the first three months of this year is
expected to have outpaced China.
A 12.6 percent growth rate in lending in the fiscal year
that ended on March 31 was the lowest in almost two decades, and
would have been lower but for a surge in the last two weeks. In
the two weeks to May 1, it slowed to 10.5 percent.
Reporting earnings for the quarter ending in March, India's
top bankers said they had seen an increased level of inquiries
from firms and indivuduals. But there was no substantial rise in
loans, meaning a full recovery could still be months away, as
India's debt-burdened firms battle to get back on track.
That lag contrasts with official growth figures that are
expected to show this week that India's economy grew 7.4 percent
last fiscal year -- numbers likely to again confound economists
and firms still suffering from slack demand.
"The project pipeline which was very, very thin even last
quarter, we are now beginning to see more and more projects
coming in," said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of State Bank
of India, the country's largest bank.
"My own anticipation is another two quarters down the line
we should definitely begin to see this pick up happening, and
the last quarter of the financial year... should be quite good."
Bhattacharya forecast loan growth of 14 percent for the
current financial year to March 2016 for SBI. That compares with
an adjusted 10.5 percent in the year just ended.
"People who meet us are all very hopeful and bullish on a
recovery starting. Some queries have started coming for new
proposals also, but not in a very big way," said Ashwani Kumar,
chairman of state-owned Dena Bank.
"This was not the scenario four or five months back."
India's firms have seen debt levels nearly triple in the
past five years and are struggling to digest debt already on
their balance sheets after two years of weak economic expansion.
"I look at infrastructure, and in this industry there is not
much change. Banks are a little wary of lending to
infrastructure because there have been delays and other
problems," said Issac George, chief financial officer of
infrastructure firm GVK.
Although bank loans still account for bulk of the credit in
India, another factor that has weighed on bank loans is cheaper
availability of funds through commercial papers and bonds.
Commercial paper issuances jumped more than 80 percent last
fiscal year, according to estimates from rating agency ICRA.
Including commercial papers, bonds and overseas borrowing, total
credit available in the system grew 14.5 percent last year --
outpacing growth in bank loans.
"What is really hitting the credit growth for banks is that
investments are not really picking up," said Vibha Batra, group
head of financial sector ratings at ICRA. "Even if this
investment proposals start coming in, it won't be before the
second half that you would see a meaningful credit growth."
(Additional reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sujoy Dhar;
Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques and Andrew Hay)