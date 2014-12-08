Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employees work outside a tunnel at the tunnelling breakthrough of Kalkaji Mandir station in New Delhi December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters Market Eye - India's economy will see the fastest USD nominal growth in the world in 2015, Credit Suisse says.

Given growth outlook, equity market is not expensive in both absolute and relative terms, it adds.

Indian market is likely to see strongest earnings growth among Asian peers, and even globally, bank says.

Top buys: Gujarat Pipavav Ports Ltd (GPPL.NS), Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS), HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), Kajaria Ceramics (KAJR.NS), Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS).

Least preferred stocks: Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL.NS), State Bank of India (SBI.NS) and Tata Steel (TISC.NS).

(Reporting by Indulal PM)