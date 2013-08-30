NEW DELHI Aug 30 India is not facing a repeat
of the 1991 balance of payments crisis and fears that economic
growth will slip to as low as 3 percent are unfounded, Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh said.
"There is no reason for anybody to believe that we are going
down the hill and that 1991 is on the horizon," Singh told
parliament.
Noting that the rupee's sharp decline over the last three
months was partly due to an expected tapering of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's liquidity measures, he said rich countries
should pay more attention to the impact of their policy steps on
developing countries' economies.
"In a more equitable world order, it is only appropriate
that the developed countries - in pursuing their fiscal and
monetary policies - should take into account the repercussions
on the economy of emerging countries."
(Reporting by John Chalmers)