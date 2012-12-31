CORRECTED-BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:2 ratio (June 1)
* Says seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 31 India's current account deficit widened to an all-time high of 5.4 percent of GDP in the July-September quarter as export growth slowed more sharply than growth in imports, dragging the balance of payments into the red once again.
The country's current account deficit was $22.3 billion in the three months through September, compared with $18.9 billion in the same quarter in 2011, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Monday.
In April-June, the current account deficit had narrowed to $16.6 billion from $21.76 billion in the previous quarter.
The balance of payments was in deficit at $158 million, from a marginal surplus of $521 million in the previous quarter, the RBI data showed.
The trade deficit in the September stood at $48.3 billion, up from around $42.3 billion in the June quarter.
India's financial account, which includes foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by Indian companies, stood at a surplus of $24.2 billion, compared with $15.7 billion in the June quarter. (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Tony Munroe)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Jun 1) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------