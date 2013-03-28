MUMBAI, March 28 India's current account deficit
widened to a record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the December
quarter, worse than expected, driven by heavy oil and gold
imports and muted exports, but the balance of payments turned
positive.
The country's current account deficit was
at$32.63 billion in the three months through December, compared
with $20.16 billion in the same period a year earlier.
In July-September, the current account deficit had widened
to $22.3 billion from $16.6 billion in the previous quarter.
However, the balance of payments was in surplus
of $781 million, compared with a deficit of $158 million in the
previous quarter, the RBI data showed.
The trade deficit in the December quarter stood
at $42.01 billion, down from around $48.3 billion in the
September quarter.
India's financial account, which includes foreign direct
investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by
Indian companies, stood at a surplus of $31.1 billion, compared
with $24.2 billion in the September quarter.
