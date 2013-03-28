MUMBAI, March 28 India's current account deficit widened to a record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the December quarter, worse than expected, driven by heavy oil and gold imports and muted exports, but the balance of payments turned positive.

The country's current account deficit was at$32.63 billion in the three months through December, compared with $20.16 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In July-September, the current account deficit had widened to $22.3 billion from $16.6 billion in the previous quarter.

However, the balance of payments was in surplus of $781 million, compared with a deficit of $158 million in the previous quarter, the RBI data showed.

The trade deficit in the December quarter stood at $42.01 billion, down from around $48.3 billion in the September quarter.

India's financial account, which includes foreign direct investment, portfolio investment and overseas borrowing by Indian companies, stood at a surplus of $31.1 billion, compared with $24.2 billion in the September quarter. (Reporting by Shamik Paul and Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Tony Munroe)