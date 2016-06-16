Small businesses suffer as India's bruised banks sit on deposits
* Demonetisation has left banks with $50 bln excess liquidity
MUMBAI, June 16 India's current account deficit in the January-March quarter narrowed to $300 million, or 0.1 percent of gross domestic product, from $7.1 billion, or 1.3 percent of GDP in the previous quarter, the central bank said on Thursday.
The balance of payments surplus in January-March was $3.3 billion, compared to a surplus of $4.1 billion in October-December, according to the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury, Swati Bhat, and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
May 17 Gold prices hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar was pressured after underwhelming U.S. housing data and reports that U.S. President Donald Trump sought an end to an FBI probe into his former security adviser. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had climbed 0.5 percent to $1,242.92 per ounce by 0059 GMT, after earlier touching its strongest since May 3 at $1,244.70. It rose about 0.5 percent on Tuesday in its biggest one-day p