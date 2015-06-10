* India's current acc deficit $1.3 bln in Jan-March
* Balance of payments reaches $30.1 bln surplus
* Capital, financial account reaches $0.3 bln surplus
* Trade deficit reaches $31.7 bln in Jan-March
(Updates to add details, quotes)
By Neha Dasgupta and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, June 10 India's current account deficit
narrowed to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in the
January-March quarter, its lowest in a year, as global oil
prices slumped while foreign investments into the country
remained robust.
India's balance of payments stood at a surplus
of $30.1 billion in the previous year, the highest quarterly
balance ever, staying positive for a sixth consecutive quarter.
The current account deficit is a stark turnaround from the
record high of 4.8 percent of GDP registered in the 2012/13
fiscal year, which brought on India's worst currency crisis in
more than two decades.
But analysts expressed disappointment that India had failed
to notch a current account surplus and said the deficit could
widen in coming quarters given the prospect of foreign investor
selling tied to potential hikes in U.S. interest rates.
"We were expecting a surplus on the current account in
January-March, but the number was disappointing," said Soumya
Kanti Ghosh, State Bank of India's chief economic adviser.
Ghosh said a surplus was prevented because of factors
including a bigger-than-expected fall in exports and lower
income from remittances.
India's deficit reached $1.3 billion, or 0.2
percent of gross domestic product in the January-March quarter,
according to the Reserve Bank of India data.
That was lower than the deficit of $8.3 billion, or 1.6
percent of GDP, in the previous quarter and the lowest since a
deficit of $1.2 billion in the January-March quarter a year ago.
The deficit narrowed as benchmark Brent crude fell
nearly 4 percent during the previous quarter, tumbling at one
point to its lowest since April 2009.
Oil prices are a key factor for India, given the country
imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirements.
That also helped narrow the trade deficit in
the January-March period to $31.7 billion from $39.2 billion a
quarter ago.
Foreign inflows into India's debt and equity markets surged
to $12.9 billion during January-March, up nearly 36 percent from
the same period a year ago, stoked by continued optimism about
the prospecot of economic reforms by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government.
The capital and financial account was also in surplus at
$0.3 billion, according to the data.
Analysts said foreign flows would likely determine the
outlook for the country's current account.
"If U.S. Fed lifts rates there will be spillover effect and
a danger of capital flight and this picture can suddenly
change," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, group chief economist, L&T
Financial in Mumbai.
(Editing by Rafael Nam and Angus MacSwan)