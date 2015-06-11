(Repeats June 10 item to attach to corrected alerts)

MUMBAI, June 10 India's current account deficit narrowed to $1.3 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the January-March quarter from $8.3 billion, or 1.6 percent of GDP in the previous quarter, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

That compared to $1.2 billion in the January-March quarter of 2014, the Reserve Bank of India said.

But the balance of payment stood at a surplus of $30.1 billion during January-March, a sixth consecutive quarter of surplus.

The trade deficit in the January-March period narrowed to $31.7 billion from the previously reported $39.2 billion a quarter ago. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)