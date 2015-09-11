* India's current acc deficit $6.2 bln in April-June
* Balance of payments surplus at $11.4 bln
* Trade deficit at $34.2 bln
MUMBAI, Sept 11 India's current account deficit
widened to $6.2 billion, or 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product, in April-June from the previous quarter, reflecting the
worsening global economy as exports were sluggish while foreign
investments fell.
Meanwhile, the balance of payments surplus
narrowed to $11.4 billion in April-June from $30.1 billion in
January-March, although that was wider than $11.2 billion a year
ago, according to the Reserve Bank of India data out on Friday.
Still, India is far from its precarious situation in 2013,
when worries about U.S. Federal rate hikes hit Indian markets
hard, sending the rupee to a record low and sparking
the worst turmoil since the 1991 balance of payment crisis.
India has also built up its foreign exchange reserves to a
record high, while its economy, though sluggish, is expanding
more than other emerging economies such as China.
Separate data on Friday showed annual industrial output
growth slowed to 4.2 percent in July compared with an
an upwardly revised 4.4 percent growth a month ago, although
that was much faster than expectations of a 3.5 percent
expansion.
"The current account situation, despite exports falling, is
okay," said D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist at ratings agency
CRISIL.
"My expectation is that it (the current account deficit)
will further narrow."
India's current account deficit in the April-June quarter
was wider than the $1.3 billion, or 0.2 percent of GDP, in the
previous quarter. But it was still lower than the $7.8 billion
deficit, or 1.6 percent of GDP, of a year earlier.
Exports have taken a hit because of softer global economy,
sending the trade deficit to $34.2 billion in April-June
compared to $31.7 billion in the previous quarter and $34.6
billion a year ago.
India is likely to continue facing a tougher global
environment, with worries about China hitting emerging markets
hard since July.
Meanwhile, worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates as early as next week are likely to impact
foreign investments to emerging markets such as India.
Foreign inflows into India's debt and equity markets slumped
to $545.88 million in April-June versus $13.7 billion the
previous quarter.
Foreign investors have now turned outright sellers in equity
markets, with record monthly amount of sales in August, although
they remain net buyers of $3.72 billion for the year.
But unlike in 2013, when India was seen as one of the most
vulnerable emerging economies, the country is expected to suffer
less than some of its peers such as Brazil, whose debt was
downgraded to "junk" on Wednesday.
