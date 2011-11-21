DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS

----------------Calendar for Nov 21 week--------------------- Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Nov 12 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Nov 18 N/F $314.34 bln ----------------Calendar for Nov 28 week---------------------

Wed 1100/0530 GDP data Jul-Sept N/F 7.7 pct Wed 1200/0630 Infrastructure Oct N/F 2.3 pct

output data @ Wed 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Oct N/F 2924.6 bln

(In bln rupees) Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Nov 18 N/F 16.1 pct Thu 1030/0500 PMI data Nov N/F 52.0 Thu 1200/0630 Trade balance Oct N/F -$9.8 bln Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Nov 19 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Nov 25 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Nov 18 N/F 18.4 pct @ Tentative date subject to change ----------------Calendar for Dec 05 week--------------------- Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Nov 26 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 02 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for Dec 12 week--------------------- Mon 1100/0530 Industrial output Oct N/F 1.9 pct Wed 1200/0630 WPI inflation Nov N/F 9.73 pct Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 02 N/F NA Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 03 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 09 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 02 N/F NA ------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Nov 11 $314.34 bln $314.67 bln $298.3 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Nov 04 16.1 pct 14.4 pct 15.9 pct Bank deposit Nov 04 56.54 56.19 48.13

(Rs. trillion) Bank credit Nov 04 41.80 41.51 35.30 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Oct 9.73 pct 9.72 pct 9.08 pct Fiscal deficit Sep 70.8 pct 66.3 pct 34.9 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Sep -$9.8 bln -$14 bln -$11.31 bln Exports Sep $24.8 bln $24.3 bln $18.20 bln Imports Sep $34.6 bln $38.4 bln $29.5 bln Industry output Sep 1.9 pct 3.6 pct 6.1 pct Car sales Oct 1,38,521 1,65,925 1,82,992 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Apr-Jun 7.7 pct 7.8 pct 8.8 pct Balance of Apr-Jun $5.4 bln $2 bln $3.7 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ ANNUAL 2009/10 2008/09 2007/08 2006/07 Population (million) 1,173 1,144 1,127 1,111 Real GDP growth (pct) 8.0 6.7 9.0 9.7 Industrial output 10.4 2.8 8.5 11.6 (pct growth) Agricultural output 0.2 1.6 4.9 4.0 (pct growth) Fiscal deficit 6.6 6.2 2.8 3.5 (% of GDP) Balance of Payments +13.4 -20.08 +92.16 +36.61 (in $ bln) @ Current a/c -38.4 -29.82 -17.03 -9.57 balance (in $ bln) Exports (merchandise) 176.57 185.29 163.13 126.41 (in $ bln) Car production 1.93 1.52 1.43 1.24 (mln units) Car sales (mln units) 1.53 1.22 1.20 1.08 @ (+) indicates surplus, (-) indicates deficit ------------------------------------------------------------- (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=51.72 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh)