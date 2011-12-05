DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ----------------Calendar for Dec 05 week--------------------- Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Nov 26 N/F 8.00 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 02 N/F $304.37 bln ----------------Calendar for Dec 12 week--------------------- Mon 1100/0530 Industrial output Oct N/F 1.9 pct Wed 1200/0630 WPI inflation Nov N/F 9.73 pct Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 02 N/F 15.2 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 03 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 09 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 02 N/F 17.7 pct ----------------Calendar for Dec 19 week--------------------- Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 10 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 16 N/F NA ---------------Calendar for Dec 26 week---------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 16 N/F NA Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 17 N/F NA Fri 1200/0630 Infrastructure Nov N/F 0.1 pct output data @ Fri 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Nov N/F 3070.1 bln (In bln rupees) Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 23 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 16 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Current account Jul-Sep N/F -$14.1 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 Balance of Jul-Sep N/F +$5.4 bln payment Fri 1700/1130 Merchandise trade Jul-Sep N/F -$35.4 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 External debt Jul-Sep N/F $317 bln @ Tentative date subject to change ------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Nov 25 $304.37 bln $308.62 bln $293.98 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Nov 18 15.2 pct 16.1 pct 16.2 pct Bank deposit Nov 18 56.47 56.54 48.53 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Nov 18 41.89 41.80 35.59 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Oct 9.73 pct 9.72 pct 9.08 pct Fiscal deficit Oct 74.4 pct 68.0 pct 42.6 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Oct -$19.6 bln -$9.8 bln -$14.53 bln Exports Oct $19.9 bln $24.8 bln $17.93 bln Imports Oct $39.5 bln $34.6 bln $32.46 bln Industry output Sep 1.9 pct 3.6 pct 6.1 pct Car sales Oct 1,38,521 1,65,925 1,82,992 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Jul-Sep 6.9 pct 7 .7 pct 8.4 pct Balance of Apr-Jun $5.4 bln $2 bln $3.7 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ ANNUAL 2009/10 2008/09 2007/08 2006/07 Population (million) 1,173 1,144 1,127 1,111 Real GDP growth (pct) 8.0 6.7 9.0 9.7 Industrial output 10.4 2.8 8.5 11.6 (pct growth) Agricultural output 0.2 1.6 4.9 4.0 (pct growth) Fiscal deficit 6.6 6.2 2.8 3.5 (% of GDP) Balance of Payments +13.4 -20.08 +92.16 +36.61 (in $ bln) @ Current a/c -38.4 -29.82 -17.03 -9.57 balance (in $ bln) Exports (merchandise) 176.57 185.29 163.13 126.41 (in $ bln) Car production 1.93 1.52 1.43 1.24 (mln units) Car sales (mln units) 1.53 1.22 1.20 1.08 @ (+) indicates surplus, (-) indicates deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=51.41 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh)