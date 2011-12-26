DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ---------------Calendar for Dec 26 week---------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 16 N/F 16.3 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 17 N/F 1 . 81 pct Fri 1200/0630 Infrastructure Nov N/F 0.1 pct output data @ Fri 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Nov N/F 3070.1 bln (In bln rupees) Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 23 N/F $30 2 . 10 bln Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 16 N/F 17.7 pct Fri 1700/1130 Current account Jul-Sep N/F -$14.1 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 Balance of Jul-Sep N/F +$5.4 bln payment Fri 1700/1130 Merchandise trade Jul-Sep N/F -$35.4 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 External debt Jul-Sep N/F $317 bln @ Tentative date subject to change ----------------Calendar for Jan 02 week--------------------- Mon 1030/0500 PMI data Dec N/F 51.0 Mon 1200/0630 Trade balance Nov N/F -$19.6 bln Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 24 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Dec 30 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for Jan 09 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 30 N/F NA Thu 1100/0530 Industrial output Nov N/F -5.1 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 31 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 06 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 30 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for Jan 16 week--------------------- Mon 1200/0630 WPI inflation Dec N/F 9.11 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Jan 07 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 13 N/F NA -------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Dec 16 $30 2 . 10 bln $30 6 . 78 bln $29 4 . 60 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Dec 02 16.3 pct 15.2 pct 15.3 pct Bank deposit Dec 02 57.10 56.47 48.45 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Dec 02 42.35 41.89 35.98 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Nov 9.11 pct 9.73 pct 8.20 pct Fiscal deficit Oct 74.4 pct 68.0 pct 42.6 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Oct -$19.6 bln -$9.8 bln -$14.53 bln Exports Oct $19.9 bln $24.8 bln $17.93 bln Imports Oct $39.5 bln $34.6 bln $32.46 bln Industry output Oct -5.1 pct 1.99 pct 11.3 pct Car sales Nov 1,71,131 1,38,521 1,61,497 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Jul-Sep 6.9 pct 7 .7 pct 8.4 pct Balance of Apr-Jun $5.4 bln $2 bln $3.7 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ ANNUAL 2009/10 2008/09 2007/08 2006/07 Population (million) 1,173 1,144 1,127 1,111 Real GDP growth (pct) 8.0 6.7 9.0 9.7 Industrial output 10.4 2.8 8.5 11.6 (pct growth) Agricultural output 0.2 1.6 4.9 4.0 (pct growth) Fiscal deficit 6.6 6.2 2.8 3.5 (% of GDP) Balance of Payments +13.4 -20.08 +92.16 +36.61 (in $ bln) @ Current a/c -38.4 -29.82 -17.03 -9.57 balance (in $ bln) Exports (merchandise) 176.57 185.29 163.13 126.41 (in $ bln) Car production 1.93 1.52 1.43 1.24 (mln units) Car sales (mln units) 1.53 1.22 1.20 1.08 @ (+) indicates surplus, (-) indicates deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=52.78 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Harish Nambiar)