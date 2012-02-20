DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ----------------Calendar for Feb 20 Week--------------------- Tue 1100/0530 CPI inflation Jan N/F NA Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Feb 10 N/F 14.4 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Feb 17 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Feb 10 N/F 16.4 pct ----------------Calendar for Feb 27 Week--------------------- Wed 1100/0530 GDP data Oct-Dec N/F 6.9 pct Wed 1200/0630 Infrastructure Jan N/F 3.1 pct output data @ Wed 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Jan N/F 3810.12 bln (in bln rupees) Thu 1030/0500 PMI data Feb N/F 57.5 Thu 1200/0630 Trade balance Jan N/F -$12.7 bln Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Feb 24 N/F $293. 38 bln @ Tentative date subject to change ----------------Calendar for March 05 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Feb 24 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 02 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Feb 24 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for March 12 week--------------------- Mon 1100/0530 Industrial output Jan N/F 1.8 pct Wed 1200/0630 WPI inflation Feb N/F 6.55 pct Wed 1100/0530 Rail budget for 2012/13 @ Thu 1100/0530 Economic survey for 2011/12 @ Thu 1200/0630 RBI's mid-quarter monetary policy review @ Fri 1100/0530 Federal budget for 2012/13 @ Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 09 N/F NA @ Tentative time subject to change ----------------Calendar for March 19 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Mar 09 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 16 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Mar 09 N/F NA -------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Feb 10 $293.38 bln $293.75 bln $298.66 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Jan 27 14.4 pct 15.8 pct 16.5 pct Bank deposit Jan 27 57.68 57.99 49.87 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Jan 27 43.51 43.54 37.38 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Jan 6.55 pct 7.47 pct 9.47 pct Fiscal deficit Dec 92.3 pct 85.6 pct 44.9 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Dec -$12.7 bln -$13.6 bln -$8.07 bln Exports Dec $25.02 bln $22.3 bln $23.44 bln Imports Dec $37.8 bln $35.9 bln $31.51 bln Industry output Dec 1.8 pct 5.95 pct 8.1 pct Car sales Jan 1,96,013 1,59,325 1,84,322 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Jul-Sep 6.9 pct 7 .7 pct 8.4 pct Balance of Jul-Sep $276 mln $5.4 bln $3.3 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=49.21 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)