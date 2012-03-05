DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ----------------Calendar for March 05 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Feb 24 N/F 14.0 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 02 N/F $295.05 bln Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Feb 24 N/F 15.7 pct ----------------Calendar for March 12 week--------------------- Mon 1100/0530 Industrial output Jan N/F 1.8 pct Wed 1200/0630 WPI inflation Feb N/F 6.55 pct Wed 1100/0530 Rail budget for 2012/13 @ Thu 1100/0530 Economic survey for 2011/12 @ Thu 1200/0630 RBI's mid-quarter monetary policy review @ Fri 1100/0530 Federal budget for 2012/13 @ Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 09 N/F NA @ Tentative time subject to change ----------------Calendar for March 19 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Mar 09 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 16 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Mar 09 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for March 26 Week--------------------- Fri 1200/0630 Infrastructure Feb N/F 0.5 pct output data @ Feb 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Feb N/F 4349.33 bln (in bln rupees) Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 23 N/F NA @ Tentative date subject to change ----------------Calendar for April 02 week--------------------- Mon 1030/0500 PMI data Mar N/F 56.6 Mon 1200/0630 Trade balance Feb N/F -$14.8 bln Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Mar 23 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 30 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Mar 23 N/F NA -------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Feb 24 $295.05 bln $293.44 bln $300.79 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Feb 10 14.0 pct 14.4 pct 17.2 pct Bank deposit Feb 10 58.00 57.68 50.45 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Feb 10 43.82 43.51 37.88 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Jan 6.55 pct 7.47 pct 9.47 pct Fiscal deficit Jan 105.4 pct 92.3 pct 58.3 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Jan -$14.8 bln -$12.7 bln -$10.33 bln Exports Jan $25.3 bln $25.02 bln $23.02 bln Imports Jan $40.1 bln $37.8 bln $33.35 bln Industry output Dec 1.8 pct 5.95 pct 8.1 pct Car sales Jan 1,96,013 1,59,325 1,84,322 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Oct-Dec 6.1 pct 6.9 pct 8.3 pct Balance of Jul-Sep $276 mln $5.4 bln $3.3 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=49.80 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)