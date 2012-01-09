DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ----------------Calendar for Jan 09 week--------------------- Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Dec 30 N/F 16.5 pct Thu 1100/0530 Industrial output Nov N/F -5.1 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Dec 31 N/F -3.36 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 06 N/F $296.69 bln Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Dec 30 N/F 17.1 pct ----------------Calendar for Jan 16 week--------------------- Mon 1200/0630 WPI inflation Dec N/F 9.11 pct Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Jan 07 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 13 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for Jan 23 Week--------------------- Tue 1100/0530 RBI's quarterly monetary policy review Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Jan 13 N/F NA Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Jan 14 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 20 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Jan 13 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for Jan 30 Week--------------------- Tue 1200/0630 Infrastructure Dec N/F 6.8 pct output data @ Tue 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Dec N/F 3533.69 bln (in bln rupees) Wed 1030/0500 PMI data Jan N/F 54.2 Wed 1200/0630 Trade balance Dec N/F -$13.6 bln Thu 1200/0630 Food inflation Jan 21 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Jan 27 N/F NA @ Tentative date subject to change -------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Dec 30 $296.69 bln $300.86 bln $297.33 bln ------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Dec 16 16.5 pct 16.3 pct 15.0 pct Bank deposit Dec 16 56.73 57.10 48.06 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Dec 16 42.67 42.35 36.45 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Nov 9.11 pct 9.73 pct 8.20 pct Fiscal deficit Nov 85.6 pct 74.4 pct 48.9 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Nov -$13.6 bln -$19.6 bln -$7.35 bln Exports Nov $22.3 bln $19.9 bln $21.49 bln Imports Nov $35.9 bln $39.5 bln $28.84 bln Industry output Oct -5.1 pct 1.99 pct 11.3 pct Car sales Nov 1,71,131 1,38,521 1,61,497 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Jul-Sep 6.9 pct 7 .7 pct 8.4 pct Balance of Jul-Sep $276 mln $5.4 bln $3.3 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ ANNUAL 2009/10 2008/09 2007/08 2006/07 Population (million) 1,173 1,144 1,127 1,111 Real GDP growth (pct) 8.0 6.7 9.0 9.7 Industrial output 10.4 2.8 8.5 11.6 (pct growth) Agricultural output 0.2 1.6 4.9 4.0 (pct growth) Fiscal deficit 6.6 6.2 2.8 3.5 (% of GDP) Balance of Payments +13.4 -20.08 +92.16 +36.61 (in $ bln) @ Current a/c -38.4 -29.82 -17.03 -9.57 balance (in $ bln) Exports (merchandise) 176.57 185.29 163.13 126.41 (in $ bln) Car production 1.93 1.52 1.43 1.24 (mln units) Car sales (mln units) 1.53 1.22 1.20 1.08 @ (+) indicates surplus, (-) indicates deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=52.78 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)