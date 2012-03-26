DAY LOCAL/GMT INDICATOR/EVENT PERIOD FORECAST PREVIOUS ----------------Calendar for March 26 Week-------------------- Fri 1200/0630 Infrastructure Feb N/F 0.5 pct output data @ Fri 1600/1030 Fiscal deficit Apr-Feb N/F 4349.33 bln (in bln rupees) Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 23 N/F $294.82 bln Fri 1700/1130 Current account Oct-Dec N/F -$16.9 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 Balance of Oct-Dec N/F +$276 mln payment Fri 1700/1130 Merchandise trade Oct-Dec N/F -$43.9 bln balance Fri 1700/1130 External debt Oct-Dec N/F $326.6 bln @ Tentative date subject to change ----------------Calendar for April 02 week--------------------- Mon 1030/0500 PMI data Mar N/F 56.6 Mon 1200/0630 Trade balance Feb N/F -$14.8 bln Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Mar 23 N/F 13.1 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Mar 30 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Mar 23 N/F 16.3 pct ----------------Calendar for April 09 week--------------------- Thu 1100/0530 Industrial output Feb N/F 6.8 pct Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Apr 06 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for April 16 week--------------------- Mon 1200/0630 WPI inflation Mar N/F 6.95 pct Tue 1100/0530 Quarterly monetary policy review Wed 1100/0530 CPI data March N/F 8.83 pct Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Apr 06 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Apr 13 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Apr 06 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for April 23 week--------------------- Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Apr 20 N/F NA ----------------Calendar for April 30 week--------------------- Mon 1200/0630 Infrastructure Mar N/F NA output data @ Tue 1030/0500 PMI data April N/F NA Tue 1200/0630 Trade balance March N/F NA Wed 1700/1130 M3 money supply Apr 20 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Forex reserves Apr 27 N/F NA Fri 1700/1130 Bank credit Apr 20 N/F NA @ Tentative time subject to change -------------------------------------------------------------- WEEKLY CURRENT WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER Forex reserves Mar 16 $294.82 bln $293.96 bln $303.51 bln -------------------------------------------------------------- BI-MONTHLY CURRENT TWO WK-EARLIER YR-EARLIER M3 (yoy) Mar 09 13.1 pct 13.5 pct 16.7 pct Bank deposit Mar 09 58.53 58.16 51.44 (Rs. trillion) Bank credit Mar 09 44.87 44.08 38.58 (Rs. trillion) ------------------------------------------------------------ MONTHLY CURRENT MONTH EARLIER YR EARLIER WPI inflation Feb 6.95 pct 6.55 pct 9.54 pct Fiscal deficit Jan 105.4 pct 92.3 pct 58.3 pct (pct of budget target) Trade balance Jan -$14.8 bln -$12.7 bln -$10.33 bln Exports Jan $25.3 bln $25.02 bln $23.02 bln Imports Jan $40.1 bln $37.8 bln $33.35 bln Industry output Jan 6.8 pct 2.5 pct 7.5 pct Car sales Feb 2,11,402 1,96,013 1,89,008 (domestic) NOTE - Figures have been rounded off ------------------------------------------------------------ QUARTERLY PERIOD CURRENT QTR EARLIER QTR YR-AGO GDP Oct-Dec 6.1 pct 6.9 pct 8.3 pct Balance of Jul-Sep $276 mln $5.4 bln $3.3 bln payment@ @ (+)indicates surplus and (-) deficit ------------------------------------------------------------ (Estimates are as per Central Statistical Organisation) SOVEREIGN RATINGS(OUTLOOK) FOR LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT: Moody's Baa3 (stable); S&P BBB-(stable); Fitch BBB- (stable) (US$1=51.265 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)