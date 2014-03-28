NEW DELHI, March 28 India's total external debt stood at $426 billion at the end of December, up $21.1 billion or 5.2 percent from the end of March 2013, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The rise in external debt during the period was due to an increase in deposits mobilised from non-resident Indians, the statement added.

The share of India's short-term debt in the total external debt was 21.8 percent as of end-December, the ministry said. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)