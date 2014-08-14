MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian government bonds rallied on Thursday after Bloomberg reported India would cut the size of its government borrowings for April-September by around 150 billion rupees ($2.46 billion), citing two unnamed officials with knowledge of the matter.

The cut in borrowings would come because of healthy government cash balances, Bloomberg cited the officials as saying, adding the government could also announced a debt buyback.

The Reserve Bank of India would publish a revised borrowing calendar as early as Thursday, Bloomberg also reported.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 6 basis points to 8.73 percent on the news.

($1 = 60.8600 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Rafael Nam and Jacqueline Wong)