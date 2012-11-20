* Considers raising limits in govt, corporate bonds by $5
bln each
* No specific details on which debt categories, or breakdown
* Limit on the old category is close to getting exhausted
* India seeking capital flows to fund current account
deficit
(Adds details, economist quote)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Nov 20 The Indian government
is considering a proposal to raise the ceiling on foreign
investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion
each, a senior finance ministry official said, as the country
looks to increase vital capital flows.
The official did not specify which debt categories would be
affected, and whether the proposal involved raising the overall
debt limits for foreign investors or entail reshuffling limits
between the different debt categories. The official declined to
be identified as they are not authorised to speak to media.
India caps the amount that foreign institutional investors
(FIIs) can buy into domestic debt at $66.5 billion, which is
distributed through a number of categories across government,
corporate and infrastructure debt, some of which impose tenor or
lock-in restrictions.
Easing India's complicated rules on debt investments for
foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has been one of the
measures expected by markets, as the country looks to boost
capital inflows to fund a wide current account deficit (CAD)
that poses a key vulnerability.
"An increase in FII debt limit will help finance CAD
somewhat," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist at Yes Bank said,
adding that markets would need to see details about which tenors
and sectors are affected.
As a result of the different rules, foreign investors have
traditionally steered towards the unrestricted categories of
government and corporate debts.
Debt limits in government bond and corporate bonds without
any investment restrictions, called the old category bond
limits, have seen strong demand from FIIs.
However, some other categories attract little demand,
including the $25 billion limit allocated for infrastructure
corporate bonds which impose an unpopular lock-in restriction.
The Reserve Bank of India has previously opposed raising the
debt limits, given its reluctance to have foreign investors hold
excessive domestic debt as it looks to maintain macro economic
stability.
The government has already started the process of
simplifying the process of buying into Indian debt, including
earlier this month allowing foreign investors to re-invest up to
50 percent of their debt holdings from the previous calendar
year.
India needs to increase its capital flows to plug a current
account deficit that widened to a record high of $21.76 billion
in the January-March quarter, and was cited as key reason behind
the rupee currency's fall to a record low in mid-June.
Although the gap narrowed to $16.55 billion in the June
quarter, allowing the country to run a small balance of payments
surplus, it still remains above analysts' comfort levels.
The government has also sought to attract sturdier foreign
direct investments, opening up the multi-brand retail and
aviation sectors earlier this year.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Archana Narayanan; Writing
by Rafael Nam; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)