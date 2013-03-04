NEW DELHI, March 4 The government is examining whether it can remove some sub-limits on debt held by foreign investors to make the assets more fungible, P. Chidambaram, Finance Minister said during an appearance on Google Hangout on Monday.

However, he said the government could not open up debt markets completely for foreign investors as it would have implications for the monetary policy and is opposed by the central bank as well.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar)