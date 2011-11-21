NEW DELHI Nov 21 India's fiscal deficit in the current fiscal year will exceed 4.6 percent of the gross domestic product target, though the final figures would depend on the actual expenditure, the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel on Monday.

"It's going to be more than, I am pretty sure, the budget amount in the current year," Montek Singh Ahluwalia said, adding, "it may not be as much as a 1 percentage point deterioration."

On Sunday, Ahluwalia had told news channel CNN-IBN that economic growth for the current fiscal year would likely be about 7-7.5 percent, while it was "not impossible" that the fiscal deficit could swell to 5.5 percent, against the government's target of 4.6 percent for the year. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)