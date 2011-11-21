NEW DELHI Nov 21 India's fiscal deficit
in the current fiscal year will exceed 4.6 percent of the gross
domestic product target, though the final figures would depend
on the actual expenditure, the deputy chairman of the Planning
Commission told CNBC TV18 news channel on Monday.
"It's going to be more than, I am pretty sure, the budget
amount in the current year," Montek Singh Ahluwalia said,
adding, "it may not be as much as a 1 percentage point
deterioration."
On Sunday, Ahluwalia had told news channel CNN-IBN that
economic growth for the current fiscal year would likely be
about 7-7.5 percent, while it was "not impossible" that the
fiscal deficit could swell to 5.5 percent, against the
government's target of 4.6 percent for the year.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)