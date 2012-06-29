NEW DELHI, June 29 India's fiscal deficit during April and May was 1 .42 trillion rupees ($ 25 .3 b illion), or 27 .6 p e rcent of the full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Friday.

During the same period in the last fiscal year, the deficit was 3 1.7 p ercent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts were 409.3 billion rupees and the total expenditure was 1 .91 trillion r upees during the April-May period.

In March, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of 5.14 trillion rupees or 5.1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) for the current fiscal year.

($1=56.04 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Matthias Williams)