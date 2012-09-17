NEW DELHI, Sept 17 India would be lucky to meet a target to keep the country's fiscal deficit at 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

The government last week raised diesel prices, a politically controversal move aimed at reining in a widening fiscal deficit and reviving investor sentiment.

The government projects a fiscal deficit of 5.1 percent of gross domestic product in India's nearly $1.8 trillion economy in the current fiscal year ending in March, while many private economists predict it to reach 6 percent or more. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Arup Roychoudhury, editing by Ross Colvin)