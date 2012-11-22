NEW DELHI Nov 22 India's fiscal deficit could
reach 5.5-5.6 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year that
ends in March, forcing the government to borrow up to 400
billion rupees ($7.2 billion) extra from the market, a senior
government official told Reuters on Thursday
Just last month, subdued tax revenue and higher spending on
subsidies forced the government to revise its fiscal deficit
target to 5.3 percent for the current financial year from a
previous target of 5.1 percent.
However, a dismal response to last week's auction of mobile
phone airwaves, has cast doubts on that target.
India, which had budgeted for 400 billion rupees revenue
from the auction of mobile phone airwaves, managed to raise
about 94 billion rupees from an auction this month. The
government plans to conduct a second auction in this financial
year for the unsold airwaves.
($1= 55.24 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)