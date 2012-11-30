NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's fiscal deficit during the April-October period rose to 3.68 trillion rupees ($67.5 billion), or 71.6 percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Friday.

During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the deficit was 74.4 percent of the budget target.

Net tax receipts during the April-October period stood at 3.34 trillion rupees ($61.6 bln) and the total expenditure was about 7.79 trillion rupees.

New Delhi is aiming to keep the deficit at 5.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, a revision to the target of 5.1 percent in the March 2012 budget. ($1 = 54.21 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)