NEW DELHI, March 4 India's fiscal deficit may be less than the provisional figure of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends on March 31, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Chidambaram said in his budget speech last Thursday that 2012/13 fiscal deficit is seen lower at 5.2 percent of GDP, compared with his earlier estimates of 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)