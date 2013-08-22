US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
NEW DELHI Aug 22 Recent numbers indicate that India's current account deficit could be smaller than the previously estimated $70 billion in the current fiscal year, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Thursday, but did not elaborate.
Chidambaram also said he believed the rupee, which hit a historic low of 65.56 against the dollar on Thursday, was undervalued.
India is currently growing at its slowest pace in a decade, marred by a ballooning current account deficit, a falling currency and capital outflows. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: