NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's fiscal deficit was 4.05 trillion rupees ($64.85 billion) during April-August, or 74.6 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Monday.

Net tax receipts touched 1.84 trillion rupees in the first five months of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was 6.63 trillion rupees.

India's fiscal deficit during the 2012/13 fiscal year fell to 4.9 percent of the country's gross domestic product, compared with 5.8 percent a year earlier.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had set the fiscal deficit target at 4.8 percent of GDP for the current fiscal year. ($1 = 62.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)