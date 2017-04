NEW DELHI, July 10 India will have to ensure that the current account deficit is maintained at 2 to 2.5 percent of the gross domestic product in 2014/15, Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram told reporters on Thursday.

He was speaking soon after the government unveiled the federal budget in parliament. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; editing by Malini Menon)