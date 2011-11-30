NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during April to October was 3.07 trillion rupees, or 74.4 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Wednesday.

In the same period last fiscal year, fiscal deficit was 42.6 percent of the budgeted target.

Net tax receipts were 2.92 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 6.8 trillion rupees for the April-October period.

In February, the government had forecast a fiscal deficit of 4.13 trillion rupees, or 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, for the current financial year ending in March 2012.

