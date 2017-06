An employee uses an electronic machine to check a currency note inside a bank in Allahabad December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the April-October period rose to 3.68 trillion rupees, or 71.6 percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Friday.

During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the deficit was 74.4 percent of the budget target.

Net tax receipts during the April-October period stood at 3.34 trillion rupees and the total expenditure was about 7.79 trillion rupees.

New Delhi is aiming to keep the deficit at 5.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, a revision to the target of 5.1 percent in the March 2012 budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar)