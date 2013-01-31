A man uses an electronic machine to check a rupee note at a money exchange shop in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri February 5, 2008. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the April-December period was 4.07 trillion rupees, or 78.8 percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Thursday.

During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the deficit was 92.3 percent of the budgetary target.

Net tax receipts for April-December stood at 4.84 trillion rupees while total expenditure was 9.91 trillion rupees.

In March 2012, the government had budgeted a fiscal deficit of 5.14 trillion rupees, or 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), for the current fiscal year that ends in March.

However, in October, strained finances forced New Delhi to revise the deficit target to 5.3 percent.

($1 = 53.3950 rupees)

