A man deposits his money in a bank in the northern Indian city of Amritsar April 19, 2010. REUTERS/Yasir Iqbal/Files

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit may be less than the provisional figure of 5.2 percent of gross domestic product for the 2012/13 fiscal year that ends on March 31, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

Chidambaram said in his budget speech last Thursday that 2012/13 fiscal deficit is seen lower at 5.2 percent of GDP, compared with his earlier estimates of 5.3 percent.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)