NEW DELHI Oct 31 India's fiscal deficit was 4.12 trillion rupees ($67.22 billion) during April-September, or 76 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Thursday.

Net tax receipts touched 3.08 trillion rupees in the first half of the current fiscal year to March 2014, while total expenditure was 8.09 trillion rupees.

The deficit in August was about 75 percent of the full-year target. However, a 67 percent jump in net tax receipts from the previous month helped rein in the deficit in September.

In the annual budget presented in February, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had committed to narrow the fiscal deficit to 4.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this fiscal year from 4.9 percent a year ago.

($1 = 61.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)